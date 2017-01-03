Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Twitter, Posts Family Video

Kim Kardashian was active on Twitter today which marks the first time she’s done anything on the platform since her Paris robbery in October.

The first change she made was taking the “Kardashian West” off her Twitter name. TMZ was reporting she wanted to be a one name celebrity like “Oprah” and “Cher”. I don’t know how true that is though because almost an hour later her two last names re appeared along with a video of her and her family. The montage (seen above) gives everyone an inside look at what she’s been up to with the song “Paradise” by Jeremih playing. You see some really sweet moments in the video, like Saint taking what appears to be some of his first steps.