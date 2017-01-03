Play ‘The BIG Prize Minute’ At 8:10am, Win A Whole Bunch Of Prizes!

You can win a $50 gift card to Moe’s Southwestern Grill plus more on The Tony Tecate Show with Bre by playing The BIG Prize Minute at 8:10 tomorrow morning!

This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!

Here are the questions that were already answered to help you out.

Tony has a dog, what is its name? (Coconut) What year is it? (2017)

See if you got what it takes!