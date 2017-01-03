Play ‘The BIG Prize Minute’ At 8:10am, Win A Whole Bunch Of Prizes!

You can win a $50 gift card to Moe’s Southwestern Grill plus more on The Tony Tecate Show with Bre by playing The BIG Prize Minute at 8:10 tomorrow morning!
This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!
Here are the questions that were already answered to help you out.
- Tony has a dog, what is its name? (Coconut)
- What year is it? (2017)
See if you got what it takes!