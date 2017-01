The two girls of the group that are not trying to be in an official reunion decided to have a little reunion of their own on New Years Eve night and it was amazing!

Mel C a.k.a. Sporty Spice performed at her former group member Victoria Beckham’s a.k.a Posh Spice, New Year’s Eve party in Maldives and the two even did a duet together!

A mini #SpiceGirls reunion on New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing #2Become1 together!! A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

After this amazing reunion hopefully they change their minds about have an official reunion with the entire group!