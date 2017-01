Not everyone was able to ring in the new year with a BANG! See what a horrible NYE these people had…

Don’t feel bad if you brought it in solo, had to babysit like Bre or had to deal with food poisoning like Tony Tecate.

PopSugar.com posted a list of people who also had a horrible NYE!

Looks like someone else caught my @uber last night and I got charged for it plus I had to catch a cab. #newyearfail pic.twitter.com/8J0BpUuWAR — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) January 1, 2014

CLICK HERE to see¬†how the rest of these people beat your bad New Year’s Eve.