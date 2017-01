Do you ever hear stories or see videos and think to yourself, “why?” That was my exact reaction when I saw this video. According to The Smoking Gun, this Wisconsin man was drunk, ringing in the new year and had a running head start right onto a police car. Yes, the police officer was inside the car. He straight up belly flopped onto the windshield, then got into a little scuffle with police before he was arrested.

Check out the damage to the police car HERE.