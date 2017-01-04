Fans Petition To Make Princess Leia An Official Disney Princess

Many are still mourning the death of Carrie Fisher. The fans latest effort to keep her legacy alive is asking Disney to turn Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia from the Star Wars movies into an official Disney princess.

“After the tragic lose [sic] of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

Over 24,691 people have signed. You can sign the petition HERE!