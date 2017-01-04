Fetty Wap and Monty Drop New Track ‘Way You Are’

By Amanda Wicks

Fetty Wap and Monty have teamed up once again for the new track, “Way You Are.” Like the sound, style and subject matter that helped Fetty rise to fame in 2015, it’s a bright, bouncy ode to his lady.

Beginning with light synths, the song’s beat holds steady as Fetty’s inflections rise with the meter. “Money don’t mean anything,” he raps at the end of the first verse, which details just how much he digs his lady and how she makes him reevaluate what matters in life. “To me, you are a star,” he raps.

Fetty and Monty previously collaborated on “My Way,” and Monty appeared a whopping seven times on Fetty’s debut, self-titled album in 2015. With “Way You Are” they keep their partnership rolling and solidify their easy-going approach.

“Way You Are” appears on Fetty’s forthcoming sophomore album King Zoo. Listen below.