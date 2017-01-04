iCloud Glitch Releases Adele’s Phone Number To Stranger

According to Mirror.co.uk, a suspected iCloud problem accidentally gave Adele’s phone number (yes, THE Adele) to a stranger’s brand new iPhone.

The woman, Sophie Highfield, apparently bought an iPhone 5s in June 2014, and noticed some famous names pop up in her contacts when she was writing a text message to a friend. One of the names she especially noticed was ADELE – and yes, it was her current phone number! Highfield apparently also found numerous other British celebrity’s names and phone numbers.

When Highfield contacted Apple they said “It must be a problem with Apple iCloud,” and “This indicates some sort of link up that shouldn’t be there.”

Given there are about four “mums” in her contacts, all these celebrities, and other random contacts such as “Suzie next door” and “Brandon from Subway,” Highfield believes she has more than one person’s contacts synced to her phone.

All we wanna know is…do you think we can get Luke Bryan’s number too?? LOL

