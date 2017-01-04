Play ‘The BIG Prize Minute’ At 7:25am, Win A Whole Bunch Of Prizes!

January 4, 2017 9:30 AM By Bre
You can win a $50 gift card to Moe’s Southwestern Grill plus more on The Tony Tecate Show with Bre  by playing The BIG Prize Minute at 7:25 tomorrow morning

This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!

Here are the questions that were already answered to help you out.

  1. Tony has a dog, what is its name? (Coconut)
  2. What year is it? (2017)
  3. What super hero’s name is Barry Allen? (The Flash)
  4. What were Google originally called in 1996? (Back Rub)
  5. Where were the Sacramento Kings originally from? (Rochester, Cincinnati, Kansas City & Omaha)
  6. At what temperature does water boil? (212 degrees Fahrenheit)

See if you got what it takes!

