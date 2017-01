A fight broke out at comedian Ricky Harris funeral. According to TMZ, a cousin of Ricky Harris stepped to Snoop calling him a “B*** A** N****” . That’s when 2 members of Snoops crew stepped in and took the cousin down. After that it was complete chaos inside the Long Beach church. INSIDE THE CHURCH.

You can see the fight HERE.

Here’s what Snoop had to say afterwards…