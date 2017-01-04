Taco Bell’s 4 New Year’s Resolutions For 2017

Companies and corporations have New Year’s resolutions just like people do, and some of them – such as Taco Bell – aren’t afraid to let us know what they are!

According to Food Beast, Taco Bell has several things it wants to change about itself, and the fast food chain has made it a goal to work on these things in 2017. Read below to see what their plans are!

Give Customers More Of What They Want – If you’re a fan of Taco Bell, you probably know that they fast-food chain promised they would start serving cage-free eggs in their breakfast menu. Well, they have decided to make it a goal to every other egg-containing item on their menu as well including their “avocado ranch sauce, creamy jalapeño sauce, habanero sauce, and creamy chipotle sauce.” Less Salt – Taco Bell began cutting the salt since 2008, and has cut about 15% sodium since then. The chain plans to start cutting an additional 10% of sodium this year – making it 25% total! More Jobs & Scholarships – Taco Bell plans on creating 100,000 more jobs with education and training programs included. Over the next 10 years, the corporation plans on hiring 1.5 million young adults to instill work ethic into and prepare for a better future. Sustainability – The large fast-food corporation wants to lighten its footprint by “by reducing energy consumption and using more reclaimed materials and sustainable landscape features.” This year, they are taking the first step by using paper boxes instead of plastic boxes for their Fiesta Taco Salad

What do you think about Taco Bell’s resolutions?

