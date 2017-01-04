The Wedding Ring Every Girl Will Want For Their Man [PIC]

Jason of Beverly Hills is a well known jeweler for the celebrities and he just came out with a ring that females everywhere are going to want.

Ladies, you know when you wear a hair tie around your wrist for a long time and it leaves a mark? This ring does the same thing. The inside of the ring says the word “married” and it will leave an imprint in the skin so even when the ring is taken off, the word remains. Obviously it doesn’t stay there forever but if a guy tries to pull a fast one and quickly remove his ring before anyone see’s, he’ll have another thing coming.

TMZ has pictures of the ring and what it looks like when you take it off and you can see them HERE.