I spent about 30 minutes doing a facebook live chat with KSFM listeners lastnight. I asked the question, who is the most annoying celebrity of 2016.

Everyone chimed in and I gathered the top 10 list. Below is that list. DO you agree? Is there someone that was left off?

10. Dwayne The Rock Johnson

9. J-lo

8. Kevin Hart

7. Ronda Rousey

6. Justin Bieber

5. Black Chyna

4. Taylor Swift

3. Rihanna

2. Kanye West

1 The Kardashians…All of them!

-Boondock