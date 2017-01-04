What Talking In Your Sleep Reveals About You!

Has anyone ever told you that you talk in your sleep?

Many people talk in their sleep and don’t even know it. It is officially known as ‘somniloquy’, which happens in the middle of your sleep and is usually random jibberish or something that just makes no sense at all.

According to Mirror.com, Michael Breus, Ph.D., a sleep specialist and author of The Power Of When , spoke to SELF about what sleep talking does in fact reveal about a person. It turns out, sleep talking is totally meaningless, and not worth paying attention to or analyzing.

“There’s no data to suggest that [sleep talking] is either predictive in nature or kind of gives you a window into their subconscious or anything like that.”

It is, however, sleep deprivation. The National Sleep Foundation states that stress, depression, daytime drowsiness, alcohol, and fever can cause somniloquy.