4 Suspects Charged With Facebook Live Torture [VIDEO]

January 5, 2017 12:23 PM By Megan
Filed Under: Chicago, Donald Trump, Facebook Live Stream, Torture

4 people have been charged with the torture of an 18 year old special needs teen that was live streamed on Facebook.  The live stream went on for 30 minutes and things were said like “F Donald Trump” and “F white people”. The teen was tortured over the course of 2 days according to USA Today, his scalp was also sliced. He went missing Sunday according to TMZ and was found Wednesday, disoriented.

Read more details on the people charged and see the video HERE and HERE. WARNING- GRAPHIC CONTENT. It is VERY hard to watch.

