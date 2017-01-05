Attempted Robbery At Target In Arden-Arcade Area

January 5, 2017 1:17 PM By Megan
I shop at this Target all the time so this is super scary. According to CBS Sacramento, there was an attempted robbery at the Target on the 1900 block of Fulton Ave yesterday. Two suspects approached a woman in the parking lot and tried to rob her. There was some sort of struggle causing a gun to go off. No one was hurt and both subjects (a man and a woman) ran away. Target released this statement,

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is of the upmost importance to Target. We are partnering with local law enforcement on this incident. Because this is part of an ongoing investigation, any additional questions can be directed to the local law enforcement.”

