Azealia Banks Banned from Facebook

By Robyn Collins

Facebook had pulled Azealia Banks’ account following a series of harsh and derogatory comments about the people of Brazil.

Banks claimed that Brazilians had to eat farofa (crumbs) and implied that they were all poor in a post that prompted angry responses from Brazilians.

“Does Portuguese use the upside down question mark like Spanish ¿I can haz Farofa? or I can haz farofa? Which one?” she wrote, reports XXL Mag.

When Brazilians fought back, Banks threw out more negativity, saying, “I didn’t know they had internet in the favela… When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about?”

Banks called herself, “queen of the Internet” and bragged, “This stuff is all so effortless. Sheesh. How I manage to make international news from the comfort of my toilet seat is honestly beyond me. I’m not even doing anything … at all.”

Banks’ latest episode comes just days after she wrote on social media that she sacrifices chickens.

The controversial rapper posted a video showing a closet allegedly filled with three years worth of dried blood, which she started to clean out using power tools.