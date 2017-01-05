Charge Your Phone Every THREE Months With This Awesome Discovery

January 5, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Charger, iPhone

Imagine going on vacation with your phone and not having to worry about a charger! Well, that idea might not be too far-fetched, because one  brilliant (literally) group of researchers University of Michigan and Cornell have engineered a material called “magnetoelectric multiferroic,” which “allow computers of the future to operate using just a few quick pulses of electricity,” according to Thrillist.

This material will apparently requires 100x less energy to run our devices and – with that tidbit of energy – it is estimated for a phone to be able to run 3 months without another charge! What?

Find out more about this awesome, yet complex idea HERE. 

 

 

