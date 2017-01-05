Chris Brown Accepts Soulja Boy’s Celebrity Boxing Challenge

By Hayden Wright

Chris Brown’s social media dustup with Soulja Boy might turn into a celebrity boxing match… at least, if you believe Brown’s latest Instagram post. The singer posted a “challenge” to Soulja Boy, who shared a Mayweather Promotions flier for the match against Brown. It appears that both parties are on board for the $1,000,000 fight. So much for that apology.

Related: Soulja Boy Got ‘Robbed’ after He Called Out Chris Brown

“It’s been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity,” reads Brown’s caption for his Instagram PSA. “NOW THAT WE HAVE YOUR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION…. BOXING MATCH SET. Legally. Man to Man. NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLS—. ME AS A BLACK MAN, looked back at my actions on social media and what I though of myself is this… ‘CLOWN.’ SO THIS ISNT AN APOLOGY. IM TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY IGNORANCE. WE IN THE RING WIT IT. TAKE YA BETS NOW. #CELEBRITYBOXING CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”

The feud appeared to start when Soulja Boy interacted with Brown’s ex Karreuche Tran on Instagram. Since then, Brown and Soulja Boy have traded insults on social media, culminating in a strange Instagram Live video in which Soulja Boy appeared to get robbed.

Somehow several WWE stars are involved in the celebrity match schedule for March. Try to make sense of what’s happening here: