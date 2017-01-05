Fisher-Price Is Making An Exercise Bike For Toddlers [Pic]

Do toddlers actually need an exercise bike?

Fisher-Price announced Wednesday that they are creating an exercise-bike called the Think & Learn Smart Cycle. It will work directly with gaming apps on little kids’ tablets. So it is basically like a giant video-game controller allowing children to pedal their way through games as they watch a video monitor or a tablet affixed to the handle bars.

See the bike HERE and HERE!

A spokes person for Fisher-Price said, “Kids control their learning by using the handlebars, joystick and a fun pedaling action to progress through the learning content and games. So essentially, the more kids pedal, the more they can learn.”

The bike will costs $150 and will hit stores in the fall. It is equipped with Bluetooth technology and will work with apps on Apple TV and Android TV.

According to NYPost.com this isn’t the first exercise bike for tots the company has released. In 2007, it launched the first version of the Smart Cycle, which plugged directly into the TV and came with gaming cartridges.