Justin Bieber Accused Of Giving His Dog Todd Away Without Disclosing Illness

Justin Bieber showed off pictures of his new puppy just 6 months ago on instagram. He named the puppy Todd. He eventually gave the puppy away to his back up dancer C.J. Salvador. It turns out that the puppy, Todd, has a medical condition and needs surgery. The surgery will cost $8,000.

Salvador has raised $8,000 by using a go fund me account. Jaden Smith donated money to the cause. But so far Bieber hasn’t so now he is being criticized for knowing the dog had the medical condition and being stingy with his money.

You can find the story at www.hotnewhiphop.com