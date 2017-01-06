10 Things You Should Never Do At The Gym!

January 6, 2017 6:01 AM By Bre
It’s the first week of January…which means gyms are packed with people starting their resolution to get fit. Don’t worry…they won’t be packed for long. Most people (80%, actually) give up on their resolutions by the second week of February, according to health.usnews.com.

But if you’re hitting the gym for the first time in a long time, here are 10 things you should never do at the gym:

  1. Make loud grunting noises
  2. Give unsolicited advice
  3. Shower without flip flops
  4. Leave weights and equipment lying around
  5. Use bad form
  6. Show up late to group classes
  7. Leave sweat all over equipment
  8. Play your music super loud
  9. Hit on anyone
  10. Ring out your sweaty clothes while in the sauna
