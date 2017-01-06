It’s the first week of January…which means gyms are packed with people starting their resolution to get fit. Don’t worry…they won’t be packed for long. Most people (80%, actually) give up on their resolutions by the second week of February, according to health.usnews.com.
But if you’re hitting the gym for the first time in a long time, here are 10 things you should never do at the gym:
- Make loud grunting noises
- Give unsolicited advice
- Shower without flip flops
- Leave weights and equipment lying around
- Use bad form
- Show up late to group classes
- Leave sweat all over equipment
- Play your music super loud
- Hit on anyone
- Ring out your sweaty clothes while in the sauna