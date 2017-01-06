Bebe Rexha Sets the Desert on Fire in ‘I Got You’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Bebe Rexha is back with a new visual for “I Got You,” which marks the first single off her forthcoming debut album All Your Fault.

“I Got You” finds Rexha in the desert, dressed at first in a luxurious golden ensemble complete with flowing scarves that give the dry location an aesthetic edge. From there, she undergoes several costumes changes, all of which show off the different sides of her personality. There’s her “ride or die” when she needs to be fierce or the nod to Britney Spears’ bejeweled bodysuit in “Toxic” that shows off her softer side.

Throughout the video, Rexha dances by herself, but at one point her moves are so hot they set the desert on fire.

All Your Fault is slated for release in January, though no official date has yet been set.