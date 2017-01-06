Carrie Fisher’s Urn Resembles A…Prozac Pill? [PIC]

C’mon! We all saw this coming.

Actress and icon Carrie Fisher, famously known for portraying Princess Lea in the Star Wars films was known for her honest, funny spirit. So, does this really surprise any of us?

According to Daily Mail, Carrie Fisher was laid to rest with her mother Debbie Reynolds today, and Fisher’s urn surprised everyone…because it looked like a big Prozac pill!

Fans and friends alike probably saw this as no surprise, given Fisher was open and honest (and often times even humorous) about her struggle with bipolar disorder for many years.

May she and her mother rest in peace!