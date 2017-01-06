Craigslist Coachella Creeper Looking For Travel Companion, 20 Rules To Qualify [PIC]

Yea because THIS isn’t creep at all. A 56 year old man who is going by the name “Gordon” posted an interesting ad on Craigslist that is already getting a ton of attention. He is recently retired and divorced and just wants to have some fun. He cashed out his 401k, bought two tickets to weekend 2 at Coachella and is looking for someone to come with him, a female between the ages of 19 and 25 to be exact, according to his He has a very specific set of requirements though, and most of them are super creepy. For example, rule #5…

5. Must keep hands and feet moisturized at all times.

OH did I mention you get to stay in his motor home during this fun filled weekend?

