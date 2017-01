Martin Luther King Jr. asked people from all cultures and backgrounds to march with him because he understood that, WHO you are walking with is just as important as WHAT you are marching for.

Join 102.5 KSFM to honor King’s legacy and inspire positive action at the 35th Annual “March For The Dream.” Invite someone from a different background to walk with in in MLK365’s March “March For The Dream” on January 16th.

FOR MORE INFO AND TO VOLUNTEER VISIT www.MLK365.orgĀ