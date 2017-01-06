Lil Yachty Goes Paintballin’ in ‘Shoot Out the Roof’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Guns sometimes make an appearance in rap music videos—or, really, any kind of music video—but Lil Yachty put a fun spin on that trope with his latest visual for “Shoot Out the Roof.”

Related: Watch Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam, French Montana in ‘In My Foreign’

Yachty and his crew strap on white jumpsuits and enter an empty warehouse for a game of paintball. If viewers are waiting for an actual game to take place, though, they’re bound to be disappointed. Most of the video oscillates between Yachty siting on a fancy white sofa to rap his verses, and he and his friends dancing together. The closest Yachty ever gets to playing paintball is when colorful balloons drop from the ceiling.

“Shoot Out the Roof” appears on Yachty’s 2016 mixtape, Summer Songs 2.