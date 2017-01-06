Meek Mill Has Something To Say About Nicki Minajs’ Wardrobe [PIC]

Meek Mill must be bitter over the break up with Nicki Minaj because he’s being petty on social media.

He posted THIS picture on Instagram but then deleted it. Doesn’t make sense when you look at it right? He could be talking about anyone. He had to dig deep to come up with this post, all the way back to 2013. That’s when Nicki Minaj and Ciara teamed up for their song “I’m Out”. Those shoes, are the shoes she’s wearing in that video. Suddenly it all makes sense, I told you it was petty. See the music video HERE. WARNING- EXPLICIT CONTENT.

SOURCE: TMZ