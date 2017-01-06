Money Mayweather And Mike Tyson Are In Opposite Corners Of Soulja Boy- Chris Brown Fight

What the heck is going on?

I mean that’s the simple question about how far the Soulja Boy- Chris Brown beef has escalated.

The simple answer: Whatever it is…I’m definitely gonna be watching.

(And to think, it all started with a girl and social media, as discussed here). Whatever the start was, all anyone is interested in now is how much beefier this beef has gotten.

Soulja Boy is backed by Floyd Mayweather – which isn’t new news.

is backed by – which isn’t new news. Chris Brown has 50 Cent backing him in his corner- newer, but not the full scoop.

has backing him in his corner- newer, but not the full scoop. NOW… its been reported that not only will Mayweather train Soulja, but now Mike Tyson is going to train Chris Brown.

According to Hot New Hip Hop here (which includes Instagram videos), 50 Cent has a lot to say about it.

“The fight is still on. He don’t got no choice. He gotta fight now. Right? See Floyd’s supposed to be training him, but I kinda feel like Floyd wants to train him just so he can beat me. How you gonna just train this _____ all of sudden? You is the promoter. You not supposed to be training the fighter for him to fight the other fighter now, champ. But since you got Floyd Mayweather, I just got off the phone with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. So, ‘Iron Mike’ is gonna train Chris Brown. Now we gon’ see cause this is gonna be a show. When I put on a show, I put on a show, baby. You got to watch me.”

A video from World Star Hip Hop is below showing a conversation between 50 Cent and Mike Tyson discussing the fight to be.

I hope this happens. If it does, it will be pure entertainment just to see it play out. Appropriately enough, its like what Mike Tyson has always said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” I, for one, want to what happens when they get punched in the face.

[Warning: EXPLICIT language NSFW]