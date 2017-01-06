Tilikum From ‘Blackfish’ Documentary Died [VIDEO]

‘Blackfish’ is one of those documentaries I have told everyone to watch. It follows a killer whale named Tilikum who was involved in the deaths of 3 people including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau.

The documentary gave a chilling portrayal of what captivity does to killer whales, specifically what it had done to Tilikum. The aftermath of ‘Blackfish’ caused protest and awareness that didn’t exist before. According to CNN, in March, Seaworld announced that the whales that were currently being held in captivity at their parks would be the last generation. Tilikum passed away this morning at the estimated age of 35, so he lived a long life. The cause of death won’t be official until the necropsy is complete but they are saying he was suffering from some form of bacterial infection. Read more about his life, death and capture HERE.