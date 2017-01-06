What Had Happened Was…(How the Soulja Boy- Chris Brown Beef Began)

January 6, 2017 10:53 PM By DJ Squintz
Celebrity feud.

That just sounds legit, doesn’t it? It sounds like serious business. Well, the feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown seems as serious as can be, especially since it now involves some heavy hitters in 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather, and Mike Tyson. See how they fit in and where the feud is now right here.

So aside from where it is now, what the heck did this all come from? USA Today gives us a detailed timeline of events here, but the quick notes are just below.

  • Soulja likes Karrueche’s picKarrueche Tran (in featured picture above) is Brown’s sexy ex, of course.
  • Breezy picks a fight– literally Chris Brown calls out Soulja Boy to box.
  • Karrueche and Chris trade words– as some ex’s do, they just threw mad amounts of shade on one another; well, more so Brown trying to shade Tran.
  • Soulja gets robbed?– that’s yet to be validated. Staged perhaps? Regardless, its media fuel to the fire.
  • Soulja’s mom and Brown’s lawyer get involved.
  • Floyd Mayweather enters the ring– he not only back Soulja, but agrees to train him and promote the fight between Soulja and Chris Brown.
  • 50 Cent and Mike Tyson enter Chris Brown’s corner– 50 cent chooses to back Brown and gets Mike Tyson to train him.
  • And they are supposed to fight in March.

Can we just rewind a bit though? Scroll back up and look at the beginning. As you can see, what had happened was… it all started with a girl, and social media. Welcome to 2017.

