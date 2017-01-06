Woman Gets Leg Amputated, Takes It Home With Her! [PICS]

Well this is weird! An Oklahoma woman by the name of Kristi Loyall recently had her foot removed due to cancer that spread throughout her foot and leg.

According to PBS, when the oncologist first mentioned amputation, Loyall immediately asked about the possibility of keeping her severed leg.

“He thought I was joking, and I was like no, I really want it back,” the 25-year-old Loyall told NewsHour.

Used to be attached to this weirdass #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma #downtown #okc #oklahomacity #oklahoma A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 11, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

Doctors will often refuse to give back body parts because they think it is a bio-hazard, but one Boston University bioethicist said it would only be a bio-hazard if “your tissue had some sort of virus or bacteria.”

Apparently, taking your amputated limbs home isn’t anymore dangerous than carrying around a steak! It just has to be properly stored and packaged.

After Loyall was given the go-ahead to take her foot, she passed it onto Skulls Unlimited, “a company in Oklahoma that cleans and sells the skeletons of humans and animals.”

Check out the photo of Loyall and her skeleton foot below!