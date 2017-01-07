Chris Brown Banned For Life From Lifetime Fitness

Leave it to Chris Brown to be banned for a lifetime from a company called Lifetime. Apparently Chris and his crew were playing on the basketball courts at Lifetime Fitness with loud music and cussing and hurling insults across the room at eachother.

According to witnesses the manager asked Chris and his entourage to leave and Chris got into with the manager. Witnesses said he was even spitting in the club on his way out.A rep for the company told TMZ that Chris and his group have been banned for life from the club’s more than 100 locations across the country.

Source: TMZ