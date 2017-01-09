If you haven’t been to this tree in California’s Sierra Mountains, I’m sure you’ve seen pictures of someone you know standing next to it. This 150 ft tall sequoia is most memorable for the big hole right through the trunk, it’s big enough to drive a car through. The tree, named “Pioneer Cabin Tree” has been a tourist attraction for 137 years according to The Washington Post. On Sunday at around 2pm, the tree that has names carved into the trunk from the 1880’s fell over due to the storm. Read more about the tree’s history and what they think caused this landmark to collapse, HERE.
California’s Iconic Tunnel Tree Fell From Storm [PICS]January 9, 2017 12:59 PM
(Photo By: Three Lions / Getty Images)