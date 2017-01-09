Cough Syrup Is Useless For Your Cold!

I feel like everyone is sick right now! So here is a tip, don’t waste your money purchasing cough syrup. Researchers from the American Chemical Society claim that cough medicine is virtually useless. In a review of studies, it was found that in 15 of 19 scenarios, cough medicine had no benefit or the results were conflicting. The only positive effect may be that cough syrup makes users drowsy, promoting a good night’s sleep.

Things that are more effective than cough syrup to help kick that cold: