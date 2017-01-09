Emma Stone Reacts To Ex Kissing Ryan Reynolds [Video]

If you missed this years Golden Globes, you missed what was possibly the most ingenious move on Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield. As Golden Globe winner Ryan Gosling walked on stage to accept his award, you can see Reynolds and Garfield kissing each other in the background. So although Gosling won the award, Reynolds and Garfield clearly stole the show (check it out below).

So how did Andrew Garfield’s ex-girlfriend Emma Stone react to this. In an article from The Huffington Post, Emma Stone took home Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Later in the night, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier showed both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone what was going on, and Stone’s reaction was absolutely adorable. Check it out below!