'Hollyweed' Sign Prankster Arrested, Surrenders to Cops https://t.co/AfMuVM8JFK — TMZ (@TMZ) January 9, 2017

Zach Fernandez, is the man who pulled the famous ‘Hollyweed’ stunt turned himself in to authorities yesterday afternoon.

He had his attorney present and posted a $1000 bail bond.

