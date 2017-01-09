Mike Tyson Recorded Soulja Boy Diss Track [Audio]

Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy‘s beef just turned comical with this Mike Tyson ‘If You Show Up’ diss track.

TMZ is reporting that Chris Brown will also add a verse to the Soulja Boy diss track later this week.

Mike Tyson confirmed that he will be training Chris for the celeb boxing match with Soulja Boy who is being trained by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mike posted a snippet of the diss track and I personally find it hilarious…especially cuz he’s rapping with his famous lisp.

