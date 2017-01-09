This Young Man Is The New Face Of Maybelline [VIDEO]

January 9, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: CoverGirl, makeup, Manny Gutierrez, Maybelline

You’ve probably heard about the new male face of CoverGirl…and now Maybelline has a man reppin’ their products too!

According to BuzzFeed, Maybelline has chosen makeup artist and Instagram celeb Manny Gutierrez for its Colossal Big Shot mascara campaign. As Manny is known for his amazing eye makeup artistry, this campaign is perfectly fitting.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it,” said Manny.

Check out one of Manny’s Maybelline advertisements below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live