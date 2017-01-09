This Young Man Is The New Face Of Maybelline [VIDEO]

You’ve probably heard about the new male face of CoverGirl…and now Maybelline has a man reppin’ their products too!

According to BuzzFeed, Maybelline has chosen makeup artist and Instagram celeb Manny Gutierrez for its Colossal Big Shot mascara campaign. As Manny is known for his amazing eye makeup artistry, this campaign is perfectly fitting.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it,” said Manny.

Check out one of Manny’s Maybelline advertisements below!