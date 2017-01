Talk about Pinterest FAILS! Lol. A woman saw a cute photo of a corgi with a tail shaped like a heart and decided she wanted that for her own dog! We think she forgot to show the groomer an example photo, though…because this is what she got.

The photo on the left is what the woman wanted her dog to look like… and the photo on the right is what she got. 😂 We know it’s mean to laugh, but boy is this FUNNY!

What would you do if this happened to your dog?