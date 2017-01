A 35-year-old guy in Australia was spearfishing in the middle of the ocean recently, when a SHARK tried to attack him. He managed to spear it in the MOUTH right before it got to him though, and his GoPro got the whole thing on video.

It was a bull shark, not a great white. But it was pretty big and it was coming straight at him. It’s hard to tell, but it looks about seven or eight feet long. It’s Tuesday, any one up for some Shark Tacos?