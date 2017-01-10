Chris Brown And Souljia Boy Fight Happening In Dubai

The Chris Brown and Souljia Boy fight that’s been getting so much attention was originally supposed to happen in Vegas. Looks like that won’t be happening anymore because of all the rules and regulations that come with an amateur fight including a mandatory drug test that neither of them could pass according to TMZ.

They are moving this fight overseas and their first choice is Dubai. They are expecting to make millions off the pay-per-view audience and there’s even talks about making this a charity fight. We all know they will get SOME money but it’s nice of them to put on a good front for the media. This story seems to be changing by the day so check back tomorrow for updates HAHA.