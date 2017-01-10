COSUMNES RIVER FLOOD: Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Chris Brown And Souljia Boy Fight Happening In Dubai

January 10, 2017 11:56 AM By Megan
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Dubai, Fight, Souljia Boy, Vegas

The Chris Brown and Souljia Boy fight that’s been getting so much attention was originally supposed to happen in Vegas. Looks like that won’t be happening anymore  because of all the rules and regulations that come with an amateur fight including a mandatory drug test that neither of them could pass according to TMZ.

They are moving this fight overseas and their first choice is Dubai. They are expecting to make millions off the pay-per-view audience and there’s even talks about making this a charity fight. We all know they will get SOME money but it’s nice of them to put on a good front for the media. This story seems to be changing by the day so check back tomorrow for updates HAHA.

 

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live