In an interview with KHTK’s Carmichael Dave, Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins promised his fans that he’ll drop an R&B album if he gets voted into the All-Star Game.

“I think I can sing,” Cousins told Carmichael Dave. “You know what? I got a deal for everybody: If you guys make me a starter in this year’s All-Star game, I will release my R&B album. And it won’t be an April Fool’s joke this time!”

What do you think? Would you buy Cousins’ album if he released one?