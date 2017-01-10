Fetty Wap Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Gets Leaked [NSFW]

TMZ is reporting that Fetty Wap is seeking legal action against the people that are responsible for leaking out a sex tape that shows Fetty & his ex-gf Alexis Skyy.

This new tape that was leaked out this morning is being chased down by Fetty’s legal team. They claim that Fetty had nothing to do with the leak and they’re serving cease and desist letters to any website that posts the tape.

