COSUMNES RIVER FLOOD: Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Fetty Wap Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Gets Leaked [NSFW]

January 10, 2017 12:59 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Fetty Wap

TMZ is reporting that Fetty Wap is seeking legal action against the people that are responsible for leaking out a sex tape that shows Fetty & his ex-gf Alexis Skyy.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ALLEGED FETTY WAP SEX TAPE [NSFW 18 & OVER]

Last month someone else leaked a glimpse of another Fetty Wap sex tape which you can see here. 

This new tape that was leaked out this morning is being chased down by Fetty’s legal team. They claim that Fetty had nothing to do with the leak and they’re serving cease and desist letters to any website that posts the tape.

Read more about the report here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live