Keurig To Launch Beer-Making Machine?

Whether we own them or not, most of us have experienced the convenience of a Keurig coffee machine.

What if we told you the name “Keurig” might start being associated with a drink other than coffee? What if we told you it might start being associated with a DRUG other than caffeine?

Yes, we’re talking about ALCOHOL! According to Food Beast, Keurig is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch InBev to hopefully “put together a machine that can instantly make beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers.”

We hope they roll out with it soon so we can start getting creatively crunk! Please always drink responsibly🙂

