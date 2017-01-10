COSUMNES RIVER FLOOD: Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Meek Mill Takes Another ‘L’, Falls Down Stairs On Surveillance Camera [Video]

January 10, 2017 5:28 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj

Another year another ‘L’ for Meek Mill.

A surveillance camera outside of his mother’s house caught Meek slipping down some slippery stairs.

Nicki Minaj just confirmed last week that she’s single so we know he caught an ‘L’ losing her…because Nicki.

At least he’s being a good sport about falling down the stairs.

He posted the video on his own IG page with a caption that said “U fall get right back upppp!😂😂 I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy!” (He was wearing the new Yeezys when he fell down.)

