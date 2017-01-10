Meek Mill Takes Another ‘L’, Falls Down Stairs On Surveillance Camera [Video]

Another year another ‘L’ for Meek Mill.

A surveillance camera outside of his mother’s house caught Meek slipping down some slippery stairs.

Nicki Minaj just confirmed last week that she’s single so we know he caught an ‘L’ losing her…because Nicki.

At least he’s being a good sport about falling down the stairs.

He posted the video on his own IG page with a caption that said “U fall get right back upppp!😂😂 I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy!” (He was wearing the new Yeezys when he fell down.)