Pizza ATM Machines Will Be Everywhere Soon!

January 10, 2017 7:48 AM By Bre
This is music to my ears!!! If you know me, well you know that I LOVE PIZZA! I seriously need one of these in my house!

According to Vice, the pizza vending machine is in high demand on college campuses and businesses in 20 states!

The dough and sauce are pre-made by the dining staff and kept in a refrigerated compartment. When a customer places an order, toppings (cheese, pepperoni, vegetables) are applied and the pizza is cooked in a convection oven. Within three minutes, the Pizza ATM shoots out a pizza, box and all. The contraption holds up to 70 12” rounds of dough.

These 24-hour pizza ATMs were tested at Xavier University in Cincinnati back in August and because they were a big success, three-minute pizzas might be coming to a neighborhood near you very soon.

