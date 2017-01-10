Sacramento: Get Alcohol Delivered To Your Door With This Cool App

COSUMNES RIVER FLOOD: Residents Urged To Evacuate 

January 10, 2017
Sacramento

Imagine chilling at home or being at a friend’s party and not having to worry about hitting up the store to get more alcohol. Instead, you can have someone bring it to you with this awesome app!

According to the Sacramento Bee, alcohol delivery app Saucey  launched a few years ago, and just made its way to Sacramento for us to enjoy 🙂

The way it works is very similar to Uber or Lyft. Users just pull up the app or website on their phone or computer, confirm their location, and choose from a list of many alcoholic options from various stores. After they have chosen their beverage(s) and entered payment information, the app will then choose a delivery driver.

Although the company’s slogan is “1-hour alcohol delivery,” Co-Founder Chris Vaughn said orders can be delivered within 25-30 minutes.

All customers must be 21 years or older, so be sure to have your ID handy!

