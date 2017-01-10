Waitress Receives Racist Note Instead Of Tip [Pic]

Kelly is a waitress at a restaurant called Anita’s in Ashburn, Virginia.

On Saturday morning Kelly served a young couple and they left her a racist note in the space on the receipt where you’re supposed to leave a tip.

Look at what they wrote on the receipt below.

Instead of tip, waitress receives racist note that says, 'great service don't tip black people' https://t.co/9FiJ2kXizi — KTVU (@KTVU) January 9, 2017

The owner of the restaurant Tom Tellez claims that in 42 years of being in business he has never witnessed this type of racism.

Tellez praises Kelly for her hard work and dedication. Since the story went viral Kelly has received praises & support from all of her loyal customers.

Read more about this story here.