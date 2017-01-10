When Should You Take Down Your Christmas Decorations?

Christmas has passed yet again and many are still trying to hold on to the the holiday spirit. I’ve seen lights still up on homes and Christmas trees still decorated. If you’re guilty of this, just know that according to the “world” it is bad luck to leave your festive adornments up too long.

Some believe in ‘box day’, the day after Christmas (Dec. 26th) where people immediately take down everything!

Others believe that a New Year signals the end of Christmas, so you should take stuff down on January 1st.

Then some believe in taking them down after the Twelfth Night, which is twelve days after Christmas Day… so January 5.

While a fair few opt for the day of the Epiphany which is January 6 as some people deem this to be the 12th night following Christmas Day.

I truly believe it all depends on how lazy you are! LOL